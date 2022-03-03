Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Satellite Images Show Homes on Fire, Craters in Ukrainian Villages; Russia Captures City of Kherson

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: The United States raised the alarm Wednesday over the “staggering” human cost of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as the apparent deployment of cluster bombs and other treaty-violating weapons raised fears of a brutal escalation in the week-old conflict. Read More
As the invasion of Ukraine continues, foreign players and coaches are fleeing Russian football, handball and basketball clubs. The most high-profile departures are in football. Daniel Farke has left Krasnodar without coaching a game. The German, who was appointed in January, took his assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John with him. The former Norwich manager told German media: “we have now, with a heavy heart," asked Krasnodar “to terminate our contracts." “The current political development and the pleas from our children, wives, families and friends to come home, as well as the disappearance of all sporting prospects, led to this well-considered decision," said Farke.
“The gravity of life has now unfortunately caught up with us." Russian media reported that Polish international Grzegorz Krychowia has also asked to leave Krasnodar. Another German coach, Markus Gisdol, has quit Lokomotiv Moscow. He told German daily Bild that he could not “exercise his vocation in a country whose leader is responsible for a war". Andriy Voronin, a former Ukrainian international, has quit as assistant coach at Dynamo Moscow, second in the Russian league. “I can’t live in a country that’s at war with my country," he told Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
“Everything that’s happening in my home country is a catastrophe, a big catastrophe, it depresses me a lot." Another Ukrainian, defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy, terminated his contract with Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday. Brazilian defender Pablo has also left the club according to the Russian media.
In an urgent advisory issued on Wednesday evening, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately as Russia intensified shelling in the second-largest eastern city. The embassy said they were releasing the advisory "for their safety and security". Indians have been asked to proceed to Pisochyn (11km), Babai (12km) and Bezlyudivka (16km) "as soon as possible", with the embassy adding that they must make their move by 6pm Ukrainian time today.
Walking quietly with their gaze firmly fixed forward, a group of around 50 Indian students crossed the border between Ukraine and Poland in Budomeirz on Wednesday afternoon. With a bag each on their backs, this group had just finished a long and harrowing journey from Kharkiv to Poland.
While some were relieved at the sight of the Indian Embassy bus in Poland to take them to Rzeszow, some others were angry and upset at what they said was complete lack of help in Ukraine. But there was one common emotion that they had all experienced over the last six days and more so in the last 24 hours – fear.
One million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia’s invasion, the UN’s refugee agency announced Thursday.
“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted, while urging “guns to fall silent" in the country.
Dmytro Govseyev, head of the maternity hospital, said most of his team had not left the premises since the invasion began a week ago.
The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Some sanctions could be announced as early as this week, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that details are still being worked out. Washington is also readying sanctions against more officials in Putin’s inner circle, the source said.
The U.S. Treasury Department issued new guidance on Wednesday to close loopholes it said Russia was exploiting to evade sanctions.
India demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all its nationals, including students still stranded in Ukraine and cities in the conflict zones, as it abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine and reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India has been deeply concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said. In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning. Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, 21 a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.
Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed late Wednesday, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago, AFP has reported.
“The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.
The 19-year-old Nimeesha Lumba, an Indian student, who has been stuck at Vokzal railway station in Kharkiv, says that she is terrified of the situation there (station) and does not know what is going to happen to her next.
"We are helpless here, we are stuck at the station for hours and we don't know what is going to happen to us. We don't even know if there is anyone out there to even help us," she told News18.
At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, in the last 24 hours and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, in an urgent advisory issued on Wednesday evening, asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately as Russia intensified shelling.
The embassy said they were releasing the advisory "for their safety and security" as missile attacks hit the centre of the city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.
Four powerful explosions have been reported in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian news sources. The first two are in the city’s centre, the others are in the Druzhby Narodov metro area. Explosions have also been reported in the Pechersky district, Poznyaki and Goloseevsky.
And they came on the eve of the resumption of ceasefire talks after a first round Monday failed to produce a breakthrough. On the ground in Ukraine, Russia appeared despite determined resistance to be intensifying the offensive ordered seven days earlier by President Vladimir Putin — in defiance of almost the entire international community. “Today was the hardest, cruellest of the seven days of this war,” said Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of the key southeastern port of Mariupol who said Russian forces pummelled the city for hours and were attempting to block civilians from leaving.
“Today they just wanted to destroy us all,” he said in a video on Telegram, accusing Russian forces of shooting at residential buildings. Boychenko said more of the city’s vital infrastructure was damaged in the assault, leaving people without light, water or heating. In Washington, top US diplomat Antony Blinken warned the human costs were already “staggering,” accusing Russia of attacking places that “aren’t military targets.”
“Hundreds if not thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded,” said the secretary of state, who will travel to eastern Europe next week to shore up support for Ukraine — and for efforts to secure a ceasefire. Kyiv is sending a delegation to the Thursday ceasefire talks, at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border, but has warned it would not accept “ultimatums.”
At the United Nations, the General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution Wednesday that “demands” Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow by a vast majority of the world’s nations. After more than two days of extraordinary debate, which saw the Ukrainian envoy accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 member states backed the non-binding resolution — with only Eritrea, North Korea, Syria and Belarus joining Russia against.
At least 350 civilians including 14 children have so far been killed, Ukrainian authorities say, and hundreds of thousands have fled the country since the invasion began, triggering punishing Western sanctions intended to cripple Russia’s economy. The UN rights office, OHCHR, said it had registered 752 civilian casualties including 227 deaths — but believes the reality is “considerably higher.”
“The humanitarian consequences will only grow in the days ahead,” Blinken warned. At the UN, the US ambassador echoed Blinken’s alarm about mounting civilian deaths — accusing Moscow of moving cluster munitions and other arms banned under international conventions into its neighbour. “It appears Russia is preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the General Assembly.
Russia said Wednesday it had captured the Black Sea port of Kherson, population 290,000, though the claim was not confirmed by mayor Igor Nikolayev who appealed online for permission to transport the dead and wounded out of the city and for food and medicine to be allowed in. “Without all this, the city will die,” he wrote.
AFP witnessed the aftermath of apparent Russian bombing on a market and a residential area in Zhytomyr in central Ukraine, and in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city. “There is nowhere in Kharkiv where shells have not yet struck,” said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, after Russian airborne troops landed in the city before dawn. Shelling in the northeastern city of 1.4 million a day earlier drew comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s.
As Russian artillery massed outside Kyiv, the former champion boxer turned city mayor Vitali Klitschko vowed to stand strong. “The enemy is drawing up forces closer to the capital,” he said. “Kyiv is holding and will hold. We are going to fight.” Residents have been hunkered down in Kyiv for a week and dozens of families were sheltering Wednesday in the Dorohozhychi metro station. In a video address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces wanted to “erase our country, erase us all”.
Five people were killed in an attack a day earlier on the Kyiv television tower at Babi Yar, the site of a Nazi massacre in which over 33,000 people were killed — most of them Jews. The 44-year-old Zelensky, who is himself Jewish, urged Jewish people around the world to speak up. “Nazism is born in silence. So, shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians,” he said.
With the civilian toll mounting, opposition to the conflict is also growing within Russia. Dozens of anti-war demonstrators were detained in Moscow and Saint Petersburg after jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called Russians to the streets, dismissing Putin as “an insane little tsar”. Internationally, meanwhile, the United States announced a new set of sanctions, this time targeting Russian ally Belarus and Russia’s defense industry.
Authoritarian Belarus and Russia are closely linked and Belarus has been used as a key staging ground for the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Western countries have already imposed heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy and there have been international bans and boycotts against Russia in everything from finance to tech, from sports to the arts. In France, President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation Europe had entered a “new era,” and would need to both invest in its defences and wean itself off reliance on Russian gas.
EU and NATO members have already sent arms and ammunition to Ukraine, although they have made clear that they will not send troops and the EU has dampened Zelensky’s hopes of membership of the bloc. In its latest move to isolate Russia, the European Union banned broadcasts of Russian state media RT and Sputnik and excluded seven Russian banks from the global SWIFT bank messaging system.
In London, meanwhile, Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich said he had made the “incredibly difficult” decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging proceeds would go to Ukraine war victims. Abramovich, alleged to have close links to Putin, has not been named on a British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin tycoons. But the Chelsea owner’s concern about potential seizing of assets is understood to have sparked his move.
