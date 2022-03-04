Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Indian Student From Kyiv Shot, Taken Back Midway; UK Calls UNSC Meet After Shelling at Nuclear Plant

Putin could ‘threaten the safety of all of Europe’: UK PM
Asian markets tumbled Friday and crude bounced as news that Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant was on fire after Russian shelling fuelled a flight to safety and ramped up fears about the Ukraine war. As Vladimir Putin’s forces stepped up their invasion, Ukraine’s foreign minister demanded an immediate ceasefire to avoid disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant after its power unit was hit. The International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “severe damage" if the reactors were hit and while Ukrainian authorities said the situation was now secured traders remain on edge.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “nuclear terror". The news comes as Moscow presses ahead with its incursion into its neighbour that has sent global markets spiralling and commodities such as wheat, metals and particularly oil soaring. That has in turn fuelled concerns the global recovery from Covid will be derailed. Tokyo and Hong Kong led losses across Asia while Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also well down. The losses followed steep selling pressure in New York and Europe, and Wall Street futures were sharply down Friday. The dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen though it rose against most other currencies, including sitting at its highest level against the euro since mid-2020. Gold — a go-to asset in times of uncertainty — was also up.
Biden urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine nuclear site: AFP
UK calls emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after fighting at nuclear plant in Ukraine: BNO News.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow on Friday of resorting to “nuclear terror" and wanting to “repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant. “No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror," he said in a video message.
According to Andrey Tuz, a spokesman for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, shelling has ceased for the time being, but the situation remains extremely volatile, the Guardian has reported. “They bombed everything they could, including blocks and everything else. Now the information is being clarified, it’s hard to say everything. [To the station] a white car, representatives of the Russian military, has left. It’s flashing with its headlights. Now it’s being determined whether they will be approached for negotiations, or how to proceed further," he told the BBC Russian service.
I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We’re trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss: MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, in Poland
Situation at Ukraine’s nuclear plant ‘secured’: local authorities
Biden ‘just spoke with Zelensky’ about Ukraine nuclear station: senior US official
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis in Ukraine as he and other Quad leaders discussed the Russian military offensive in the eastern European country and the humanitarian implications of it. READ MORE
Two IL-76 aircraft have been put on standby to fly to Moscow to evacuate Indian students, as and when they reach there from Kharkiv and Sumy in war-hit Ukraine. The Russian airlifters, deployed by the Indian Air Force, are likely to fly out to Moscow late on Thursday or Friday when stranded students are brought to the Russian capital. READ MORE
Katy, a two-year-old, made her way into Poland from Ukraine with her mother Natalie. Her chubby cheeks, as was her nose, a bright red due to the cold winds sweeping the border areas in Poland. However, unware of her circumstances, the little girl played around and looked happy on receiving a packet of snacks from volunteers at the border. READ MORE
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed receiving reports of shelling at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and is in contact with Ukrainian authorities. The IAEE said in a statement that Ukraine had informed it that a large number of Russian tanks and infantry had “broken through the block-post" to the town of Enerhodar, which is just a few kilometres from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of Enerhodar, called for an immediate halt to the use of force and urged military forces operating there to refrain from violence near the nuclear power plant. He added that the IAEA is continuing to consult with Ukraine and others in order to provide “the maximum possible assistance to the country" as it moves forward.
Facebook and multiple media websites were partially inaccessible in Russia on Friday, as authorities crack down on critical voices and fighting rages in Ukraine. AFP journalists in Moscow were not able to access Facebook, as well as the sites of media outlets Meduza, Deutsche Welle, RFE-RL and the BBC’s Russian-language service. The monitoring NGO GlobalCheck also said the sites were partially down. On its Telegram account, independent outlet Meduza said that its site was no longer available to “some of its users" in Russia, but added that it had not received notification from the authorities about a block. Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last week, Russian authorities have stepped up pressure against independent media, though press freedoms in the country were already rapidly waning.
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russian troops to stop attacking Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Friday after a fire broke out. “If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire," Kuleba tweeted.
Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on fire after an attack by Russian troops invading Ukraine, a plant spokesman said Friday. “As a result of shelling by Russian forces on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, a fire broke out,” spokesman Andrei Tuz said in a video posted on the plant’s Telegram account.
Meanwhile, the EU on Thursday agreed to approve temporary protection for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine — so far numbered at one million — while also setting up a humanitarian hub in Romania. The moves by the European Union came in parallel to its sanctions on Russia imposed in successive waves over the course of the invasion, now in its eighth day.
In Washington, the administration of President Joe Biden announced a similar move, granting temporary protected status to Ukrainians already in the country. That means they can remain in the US and the threat of deportation is lifted. EU interior ministers agreed in a Brussels meeting to activate a temporary protection mechanism drawn up two decades ago — in response to the wars in the former Yugoslavia — but never used.
European home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, who attended the meeting, tweeted that it was a “historic decision”. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said: “The European Union will accord temporary protection to all those fleeing the war in Ukraine.” Both later told a media conference that the decision was unanimously taken by the ministers representing the EU’s 27 nations.
Darmanin said the temporary protection would apply to Ukrainians and their family members crossing into the EU, as well as anyone who had prior refugee status in Ukraine. Johansson said there were many foreigners, including students, who had been in Ukraine when the Russian assault started, and stated: “They are not covered by Temporary Protection directives, but they are being helped out of Ukraine.”
“The significance of this moment for Europe cannot be underestimated,” the Oxfam charity said in a statement of the EU’s decision, calling it “a turning point for Europe”. It said the EU protection mechanism “offers a direct lifeline to people fleeing from danger in Ukraine” and now “all EU member states need to chip in and take responsibility”. With political agreement reached, it was expected to come into force within days, once the EU legislation is finalised.
The protection allows refugees from Ukraine and their family members to receive a residence permit and the right to access work and education for an initial year, renewable every six months for a total of two years. Currently, Ukrainians with passports bearing biometric data have only the right to visit the EU’s Schengen area for up to three months, without the right to work, meaning they can already enter the EU.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said as she arrived for the meeting that adopting the blanket protection for Ukraine refugees was “a paradigm shift” for the EU, which has long struggled to reform its asylum rules. Hungary’s government — which has the closest ties to Moscow of any EU country — had said opposed the blanket EU protection measure, according to a media conference by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas.
But, according to Darmanin and Johansson, that opposition was dropped and all 27 EU countries backed it. As the interior ministers met on Thursday, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the EU was also setting up a “humanitarian hub” in Romania, one of four EU countries bordering Ukraine. “Protecting the people fleeing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s bombs is not only an act of compassion in times of war. This is also our moral duty, as Europeans,” she said.
