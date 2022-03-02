Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Ensuring That Russian Economy Feels the Pain, Says Biden, Clarifies US Forces Will Not Engage in Conflict

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: The Indian Embassy in Poland issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine where it said that Indians in Lviv and Ternopil in the western side of the country may travel to Budomierz border for quicker entry into Poland. Read More
US President Joe Biden branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “dictator" during his State of the Union address Tuesday, one week after Moscow invaded Ukraine. “A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world," Biden told Congress. But “in the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security," he said.
President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from using US airspace during his State of the Union speech Tuesday.
I am ensuring that Russian economy feels the pain. We have released 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves: Joe Biden
Biden tells Russian oligarchs West will ‘seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets’. Biden repeats US forces ‘will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine’.
Joe Biden said Putin is isolated by the world more than ever. “Together with our allies we are enforcing sanctions on Russia… We are choking Russia’s access to technology," Biden said.
US Congress gives standing ovation to Ukrainian people at Biden speech. “Freedom will always triumph over tyranny. Six days ago, Russia’s Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world. But he badly miscalculated. He met with a wall of strength, he met Ukrainian people," Biden said.
“We were all sleeping when Naveen stepped out to buy food for all of us. We were hungry as the curfew did not allow us to go outside. We had run out of food and he went out to get us some," said a sobbing Srikanth Channegowda, the last person to speak to Indian student Naveen Shekhargouda Gyanagoudar, who was killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city that has been hit by intense shelling and gunfire from advancing Russian forces. Speaking exclusively to News18 from Ukraine, Srikanth described the series of events that led to the news of the death of his friend. READ MORE
Russian forces have entered the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, but Ukraine still controls the city administration building, Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Vadym Denysenko said on television on Tuesday. Russia warned residents in capital Kyiv to flee their homes on Tuesday and rained rockets down on the second city of Kharkiv, as Russian commanders who have failed to achieve a quick victory shifted their tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities.
The Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday (local time) issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine saying Indians in Lviv and Ternopil in the western side of the country may travel to Budomierz border for quicker entry into Poland.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that six flights have departed for India carrying 1,377 Indian nationals from Ukraine. The six flights include the first flight from Poland.
The International Court of Justice said Tuesday it would hold genocide hearings on March 7 and 8 over the war in Ukraine, as fighting intensifies. The Hague-based ICJ, the United Nations’ top court, will open the public hearings after Ukraine lodged a complaint with the court to order Russia to stop its invasion. “The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine," the court said in a statement. More than 660,000 people have already fled abroad, the UN refugee agency said, estimating that a million people are displaced within ex-Soviet Ukraine, which has a population of 44 million.
American aviation giant Boeing on Tuesday announced it was suspending its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow amid a growing backlash to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv," the Ukrainian capital, a Boeing spokesperson said. “We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines. As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region."
It also said that Indian nationals should avoid Shehyni-Medyka border which continues to be congested. Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania, the embassy added.
Meanwhile, deadly Russian air strikes hit a residential block in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv and the main TV tower in the nation’s capital, Kyiv said Tuesday, with Ukraine’s president accusing the Kremlin of a “war crime” as the civilian toll of the invasion mounted.
Despite sanctions and warnings of a humanitarian crisis, the fresh assaults on day six of Russia’s invasion came as a massive military convoy was closing on the capital, and Moscow warned terrified residents living near security infrastructure to leave their homes.
