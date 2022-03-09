Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Air Raid Sirens in Kyiv, Two Other Cities; IAEA Loses Contact with Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday went after Russia’s economic lifeline by banning Russian energy imports. The UK also joined in and said that it would phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. The European Union, however, slash gas imports by two-thirds from Russia. Unlike the US, its EU allies are dependent on Russian energy imports. The price of oil in the US is an average of $4.17 per gallon after it registered a 72% rise in just over one month and it is also the highest price Americans have paid at the pump since the global economic downturn of 2008, according to a report by news agency AFP. Russia accounts for 8% of US imports of oil and petroleum products and imported $17.5 billion in crude, fuel oil and petroleum products from Russia, the report said. READ MORE