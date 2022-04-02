Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Ukraine Says it Foiled Russian Missile Attack on Odesa Region; 3,000 Flee Mariupol

Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said could affect peace talks, but a top Kyiv security official denied responsibility. Russia’s defence ministry said that two Ukrainian helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, some 35 km (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at extremely low altitude at around 5 a.m. Moscow time (0200 GMT). Ukraine’s top security official rebuffed the Russian accusation – the first by Moscow of an air strike on Russian soil since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24. Belgorod is one of Russia’s main logistics hubs for the war. READ MORE
Amid mounting international pressure on India to act as mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his official visit to India. Prime Minister Modi said India was ready to contribute in any way to peace efforts between the two countries at war, after Lavrov briefed him about the ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine, the prime minister's office said.
The last survivors in the ruins of Irpin have just one word to describe the Russians who have retreated after one of the pivotal battles of the war in Ukraine. “Fascists!" rages Bogdan, 58, as he and his friends walk a dog through a deserted town centre that is free of shelling for the first time in a month. His friends nod in agreement. “Every 20 to 30 seconds we heard mortar shots. And so all day long. Just destruction," the tent construction worker told AFP journalists who reached Irpin on Friday. It used to be a smart commuter town in the pine forests on Kyiv’s northwestern edge.
A top United Nations official will visit Moscow this weekend to try to secure a “humanitarian ceasefire" in Ukraine, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Friday. Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, will fly to Moscow on Sunday then on to Kiev. Guterres said that the visit showed “that we don’t give up on the perspective of stopping the fighting, in Yemen, in Ukraine, everywhere in the world." Both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to meet Griffiths, he said.
Ukraine’s president refused Friday to say whether he had ordered an airstrike on Russian soil, as a bus convoy navigated a tortuous evacuation to help thousands flee the besieged city of Mariupol. Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials resumed via video, but the Kremlin warned the helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the town of Belgorod would hamper negotiations. Kyiv would not be drawn on whether it was behind the attack, with President Volodymyr Zelensky telling US network Fox News: “I’m sorry, I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief."
The US Defense Department announced Friday it is allotting $300 million in “security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster the country’s defense capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February. The package includes laser-guided rocket systems, drones, ammunition, night-vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies and spare parts.
Ukraine's military said on Friday that its anti-air defences had foiled an attempted Russian missile attack on critical infrastructure in the major Black Sea port of Odesa. Governor Maksym Marchenko earlier said three missiles had hit a residential area, adding there were casualties.
“The enemy tried in an insidious way to hit critical infrastructure facilities, the destruction of which could be dangerous for the civilian population,” the Ukrainian military’s southern command said in a Facebook post.
“Thanks to the timely and effective response of the air defence forces, the missiles did not hit the targets the enemy had been aiming at,” it said. Reuters could not immediately verify the Ukrainian statement.
Russia has denied targeting civilians in its war in Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a “special operation” to demilitarize its southwestern neighbour. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.
With the prospect of war expanding across Ukraine’s borders, progress appeared stalled in one of the country’s most pressing humanitarian disasters, in the shattered southern city of Mariupol.
But late Friday people who managed to flee Mariupol to Russian-occupied Berdiansk were from there carried on dozens of buses to Zaporizhzhia, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) to the northwest, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
But the consequence on peace negotiations was swiftly made clear by Moscow.
“This is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia launched its invasion on February 24, expecting to quickly take Kyiv and topple Zelensky’s government.
