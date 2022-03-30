Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: 12 Dead in Airstrike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv; West Remains Sceptical After Russia Pledges to Deescalate

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Russia pledged to scale down fighting around Kyiv and a second major city following peace talks on Tuesday that Ukraine’s leader said showed “positive” signs, but Western allies made clear their doubts over Moscow’s intentions. Read More
Wall Street stocks rose Tuesday, joining European equities in cheering progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while oil prices retreated again. Both sides of the conflict pointed to headway in the negotiations held in Turkey, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alluding to “positive" signals, while adding that Kyiv would not “decrease our defense efforts." US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russia was “repositioning" a small number of its forces near Kyiv, adding, “we’re not prepared to call this a retreat or even a withdrawal."
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy will address Australia’s parliament on Thursday evening by video, the parliament was told. Employment Minister Stuart Robert told parliament on Thursday morning that Zelenskiy would make an address by video facility at 5.30pm (0730 GMT), parliament records showed. The Australian government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, as well as imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
Russia was accused before the UN Security Council on Tuesday of having caused a “global food crisis" and putting people at risk of “famine" by starting the war in Ukraine, which serves as a breadbasket for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin “started this war. Vladimir Putin created this global food crisis. And he is the one who can stop it," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a Security Council meeting devoted to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. “The responsibility for waging war on Ukraine — and for the war’s effects on global food security — falls solely on Russia and on President Putin," she said.
When a group of Russian soldiers burst into Valerii Koriachenko’s home in a village east of Kyiv, they told him his house and all his belongings were now theirs, down to his socks and underwear. “They took the rifle off safety and ‘politely asked’ us to go wherever we wanted, and said they were living there now," said the 50-year-old baker, his bottom lip trembling with emotion. While Moscow claims to be scaling down attacks around Kyiv, Ukrainian civilians fleeing villages east of the capital say Russian forces are still carrying out a brutal occupation. On Tuesday, Koriachenko queued for aid outside a Soviet-era municipal building in the town of Brovary, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from central Kyiv, that has become a local centre for refugees.
The United States still doubts that Russia is serious in talks with Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, after reports of progress at a meeting in Turkey. “I’ve not seen anything to suggest that this is moving forward in an effective way because we have not seen signs of real seriousness" from Russia, Blinken said at a press conference in Morocco. “There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does. We’re focussed on the latter," he said. “What Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine and its people, and that continues as we speak."
Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine indicated progress in conflict talks in Turkey on Tuesday, so much so that a future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot be ruled out. Due to diplomatic negotiations between the two sides, Russia promised to scale back troops from Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northern part of the country: the most tangible sign yet of progress towards negotiating an end to the war. But, Russia's top negotiator later said its promise to reduce military activity did not represent a ceasefire.
Details filtering from the talks in Istanbul raised hopes after more than a month of war that has left thousands dead and millions displaced.
Kyiv’s negotiator David Arakhamia said there were “sufficient” conditions for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet in a push to end Europe’s worst conflict in decades.
On the Russian side, chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky called the talks “meaningful,” while the country’s deputy defence minister, Alexander Fomin, reported progress on “the neutrality and non-nuclear status” of Ukraine — two central Russian concerns.
Russia, Fomin said, had decided to “radically, by several times reduce the military activity” around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv.
Zelensky himself sounded a note of cautious optimism following the day’s talks — though he said the “positive” signals “do not drown out the explosions or Russian shells” and vowed in a video address late Tuesday to keep up defence efforts.
But the United States cast clear doubt on Moscow’s words, and vowed with fellow Western powers to keep “raising the costs” on Russia.
And by Tuesday evening Ukraine’s general staff — while confirming Russian units were withdrawing from the Kyiv and Chernigiv regions — said it was most likely a troop rotation intended to “mislead” Ukraine’s military.
At least 12 people were killed and 33 wounded on Tuesday when a Russian missile hit a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, emergency officials said.
The strike hit the nine-storey building shortly before 9 am local time, destroying the entire central part of the structure.
“The bodies of 12 people have been recovered from the site of the destruction and 33 people have been injured,” Ukraine’s emergencies agency said in a statement on Telegram.
Photos posted by the agency showed rescue workers clearing the rubble and a female medical worker in a red suit helping an injured man lying on a stretcher, his face bloodied.
