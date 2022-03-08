Home / News / World /  Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Bombs 'Dropped on Civilian Areas in Sumy, Kids Among Dead'; India Says Safe Passage 'Didn't Work'
Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Bombs 'Dropped on Civilian Areas in Sumy, Kids Among Dead'; India Says Safe Passage 'Didn't Work'

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Read the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia conflict; what Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy have said.

New Delhi // Updated: March 08, 2022, 09:40 IST
Mar 08, 2022 09:38 IST

Nazi Marks or Victory? What Does Mysterious 'Z Sign' on Russian Tanks Suggests and Why Kremlin Loves Symbols

The three pieces of tape formed the letter Z has recently become a symbol of support for Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine. READ MORE

Mar 08, 2022 09:34 IST

418 students have returned from Ukraine to Himachal Pradesh till now: CM Jairam Thakur

418 students have returned from Ukraine to Himachal Pradesh till now and 58 students are yet to come. Some of these students are in Ukraine and some are in nearby countries. All students are safe & are expected to be back soon: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

Mar 08, 2022 09:20 IST

In Hungarian Border Town, Doctor from Kharkiv Hopes for Ukraine to Heal, Kyiv Resident Weeps for War-hit City

Thousands of Ukrainians arriving by special trains are pouring every day into Zahony, which has a population of fewer than 5,000 people. A world kitchen has been set up to ensure hot meals for the freezing refugees. READ MORE

Mar 08, 2022 09:07 IST

Asian markets fall again, oil builds on gains as Ukraine war rages

Asian markets mostly fell again Tuesday as investors try to assess the economic impact of the Ukraine war, while oil prices extended gains after rocketing to a near 14-year high.

As Russia’s invasion of its neighbour continues, commodity prices have been sent to record or multi-year highs, forcing observers to re-evaluate their outlook for the global recovery with some now warning of a period of soaring inflation and low growth or recession.

Monday’s session saw a sea of red across trading floors after the United States said it was considering banning the import of crude from Russia, the world’s number three producer, sending the price of Brent to almost $140 for the first time since 2008.

While the black gold eased back slightly it remains elevated and continued to rise again on Tuesday, with Brent holding above $125 and WTI north of $120.

Europe was not so keen on the idea, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying Russian oil and gas are of “essential importance" to the continent’s economy. Roughly 40 percent of EU gas imports and one quarter of its oil come from Russia.

Mar 08, 2022 08:49 IST

Everything and Everyone Goes Over: How a Plank is Coming to the Rescue of Thousands of Kyiv Citizens

The huge concrete bridge dominating the scene has already been demolished by Ukrainian forces to slow the Russian advance, but terrified civilians still pour over the plank. READ MORE

Mar 08, 2022 08:29 IST

77 Odia Students Return from Warn-torn Ukraine, CM Welcomes Them at Airport

As many as 77 Odia students reached safely in Bhubaneswar on Monday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the students at the airport. Upon receiving their children at the airport, the parents were overwhelmed and felt relieved. READ MORE

Mar 08, 2022 08:07 IST

Russian Bombs 'Dropped on Civilian Areas in Sumy, Kids Among Deaths'

Dmytro Zhyvitsky, the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, reports that Russian planes dropped bombs on residential areas of the city. There are dead and injured people, including children.

Mar 08, 2022 07:47 IST

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: World Bank approves $723 million in loans, grants for Ukraine

The World Bank said its executive board on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing desperately needed government budget support as the country battles a Russian invasion.

The package includes a $350 million loan supplement to a prior World Bank loan, augmented by about $139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden, the bank said in a statement.

It also includes $134 million in grants from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland as part of a trust fund that will continue to take in grant contributions on Ukraine’s behalf. Japan is providing parallel financing of $100 million.

Mar 08, 2022 07:46 IST

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs

Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.

Japan also is banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that can be used by its military, the ministry said.

Mar 08, 2022 07:34 IST

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Special Flight With 200 Evacuees Lands in Delhi

Mar 08, 2022 07:32 IST

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Safe passage for our students in strife-torn Sumy didn't work out: India to UNSC

TS Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador, stated that despite best efforts to persuade both Russia and Ukraine, a safe corridor for stranded Indian students in Sumy could not be established.

Tirumurti stated at a UN Security Council emergency meeting on the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that India has demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians and its nationals from Ukraine.

“We are deeply concerned that, despite our urgings to both sides," he said, “a safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialise."

Mar 08, 2022 07:28 IST

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Shelling Damages Nuclear Facility in Kharkiv

Nuclear research facility in Kharkiv damaged by shelling, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on March 7. Ukraine’s nuclear regulator does not report an increase in radiation levels at the site.

Mar 08, 2022 07:22 IST

Ukraine War: Hot Meals to Kind Words, Hungary's Heroes Do it All to Make Evacuated Indians Feel Safe

Tunde Foledesi, a Hungarian running an Indian restaurant in Budapest, was tense as the Indian embassy called her on February 28, asking for 250 portions of food to be delivered at the still being set up control room at Hotel Hungariya in the heart of Budapest.

The Russian-Ukraine war had been on for four days and thousands of Indian students were cold, hungry, injured, after crossing over to Hungary from battered cities like Kiev and Kharkhiv. READ MORE

Mar 08, 2022 07:15 IST

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Price to be $300 a Barrel, Warns Moscow on Oil Import Ban

A Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage.

Russia’s invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades. Sieges and the bombing continued as Kyiv rejected possible humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, but said some limited progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians.

Moscow would give the residents of the Ukrainian cities of Sumy and Mariupol the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine on Tuesday, setting a deadline in the early hours for Kyiv to agree, Russian news agencies reported. Seeking to ratchet up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the United States said Washington and its European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports. Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008.

Mar 08, 2022 07:14 IST

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE News: Prez Says Invasion 'Nightmare for Russia'

The Ukraine Presidential Office has released the full transcript of Zelensky’s 9-minute speech, which he delivered in a video from his office on Monday night:

Monday. Evening. You know, we used to say: Monday is a hard day. There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday.


And now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that.


Today is the 12th. 12th evening of our struggle. Our defense.


We are all on the ground, we are all working.


Everyone is where they should be. I am in Kyiv. My team is with me. The territorial defense is on the ground. The servicemen are in positions. Our heroes! Doctors, rescuers, transporters, diplomats, journalists…


Everyone. We are all at war. We all contribute to our victory, which will definitely be achieved. By force of arms and our army. By force of words and our diplomacy. By force of spirit, which the first, the second and each of us have.


Take a look at our country today.


Chaplynka, Melitopol, Tokmak, Novotroitske and Kherson. Starobilsk. Everywhere people defended themselves, although they do not have weapons there. But these are our people, and that’s why they have weapons.


They have courage. Dignity. And hence the ability to go out and say: I’m here, it’s mine, and I won’t give it away. My city. My community. My Ukraine.


Every Ukrainian man and woman who protested against the invaders yesterday, today and will protest tomorrow are heroes.


We shout at the invaders together with you. We stand in the squares and streets with you. We are not afraid with you when the invaders open fire and try to drive everyone away.


YOU do not back down.


WE do not back down.


And the one who repeated: “We are one people" - certainly did not expect such a powerful reaction.


In the south of our country, such a national movement has unfolded, such a powerful manifestation of Ukrainianness that we have never seen in the streets and squares there. And for Russia it is like a nightmare.


They forgot that we are not afraid of paddy wagons and batons. We are not afraid of tanks and machine guns. When the main thing is on our side, truth. As it is now.


Mariupol and Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. Odesa and Kyiv. Mykolaiv. Zhytomyr and Korosten. Ovruch. And many other cities.


We know that hatred that the enemy brought to our cities with shelling and bombing will not remain there. There will be no trace of it. Hatred is not about us. Therefore, there will be no trace of the enemy. We will rebuild everything. We will make our cities destroyed by the invader better than any city in Russia.


Enerhodar. Chornobyl. And other places where barbarians just don’t understand WHAT they want to capture. WHAT they want to control. Your work, your hard work on critical objects is a real feat. And we see it. We are sincerely grateful for it.


The Ukrainian army holds positions. Well done! It inflicts extremely painful losses on the enemy. Defends. Counterattacks. If necessary - can take revenge. Necessarily. For every evil. For every rocket and bomb. For each destroyed civilian object.


Today in Makariv, Kyiv region, they fired at the bread factory. For what? The old bread factory! Think about it - to fire at the bread factory. Who should you be to do that?


Or to destroy another church - in the Zhytomyr region. The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin built in 1862.


These are NOT people.


There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors.


Did it work? Russian tanks worked instead. Russian “Grads". Russian mines. They even mined the road, which was agreed to transport food and medicine for people and children in Mariupol.


They even destroy buses that have to take people out. But … At the same time, they are opening a small corridor to the occupied territory. For several dozen people. Not so much to Russia, as to propagandists. Directly to their TV cameras. Like, that’s the one who saves. Just cynicism. Just propaganda. Nothing more. No humanitarian sense.


The third round of negotiations in Belarus took place today. I would like to say - the third and final. But we are realists. So we will talk. We will insist on negotiations until we find a way to tell our people: this is how we will come to peace.


Exactly to peace.


We must realize that every day of struggle, every day of resistance creates better conditions for us. Strong position to guarantee our future. In peace. After this war.


Apart from the dead people and the destroyed cities, the war leaves destroyed the aspirations that once seemed very important, but now … You don’t even mention them.


Almost three years ago, as soon as the election took place, we entered this building, this office, and immediately began planning our move.


I dreamed of moving from Bankova. Together with the government and parliament. To unload the center of Kyiv and in general - to move to a modern, transparent office - as befits a progressive democratic European country.


Now I will say one thing: I stay here.


I stay in Kyiv.


On Bankova Street.


I’m not hiding.


And I’m not afraid of anyone.


As much as it takes to win this Patriotic War of ours.


Today I signed a decree to present state awards of Ukraine to 96 Ukrainian heroes - our military.


Including…


The Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the second degree is awarded to:


Major Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Sak. Commander of the mechanized battalion who entered the battle with the battalion tactical group of the enemy and won thanks to a rational approach to combat and non-standard tactics.


Captain Rostyslav Oleksandrovych Sylivakin. Commander of the mechanized battalion, which successfully fought the overwhelming forces of the enemy, liberating Ukrainian towns and villages in the Sumy region.


The Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the third degree is awarded to:


Lieutenant Ihor Serhiyovych Lozovyi. Acting as part of the group, he stopped a column of enemy vehicles numbering about 150 units, which was moving in the direction of the Zhytomyr-Kyiv route. Destroyed.


Lieutenant Vitaliy Viktorovych Poturemets. He showed exemplary courage and composure in the battle, destroying a column of enemy equipment near the city of Kyiv. He was wounded.


The Order “For Courage" of the third degree is awarded to:


Master Sergeant, Commander of the Automobile Platoon Valentyn Viktorovych Baryliuk. Thanks to his brave actions and personal determination, the tank unit received fuel in time and left the encirclement, destroying the enemy on the way.


All 96 of our heroes are like these five!


Our gratitude to all the military.


Our gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!


Our gratitude is boundless.


Glory to Ukraine!

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Ukraine President Zelenskyy has said the invasion into his country was becoming a nightmare for Russia. Meanwhile, a Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage.

Russia’s invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades. Sieges and the bombing continued as Kyiv rejected possible humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, but said some limited progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians.

Moscow would give the residents of the Ukrainian cities of Sumy and Mariupol the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine on Tuesday, setting a deadline in the early hours for Kyiv to agree, Russian news agencies reported. Seeking to ratchet up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the United States said Washington and its European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports. Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008.

“A rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, saying the price could more than double to over $300 per barrel. U.S. President Joe Biden held a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain as he pushed for their support on the ban.

But if need be the United States is willing to move ahead without allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Many countries on the continent are heavily reliant on Russian energy. Germany last month froze the certification of Nord Stream 2 that was due to pipe gas from Russia to Germany.

“We have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline,” said Novak. The Russian economy, banking system, and currency have been under intense pressure as punishment for the assault on Ukraine. The country will be excluded from all of JPMorgan’s fixed income indexes, the bank said in the latest such development on Monday.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled to Central Europe since the conflict began on Feb. 24, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

After the third attempt to ease the bloodshed at talks in Belarus, a Ukrainian negotiator said that although small progress on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians had been made, things remained largely unchanged. “As of now, there are no results that significantly improve the situation,” Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told journalists the talks were “not easy”. “We hope that from tomorrow these corridors will finally work,” he said. Russia has proposed two corridors inside of Ukraine, according to Interfax.

Escape routes to Russia and Belarus, its close ally, were earlier called “completely immoral” by a spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A fourth round of talks are due soon, Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky told Russian state television. “Our president is not scared of anything, including a direct meeting with Putin,” said Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba late on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters Moscow would halt operations if Ukraine ceased fighting, amended its constitution to declare neutrality, and recognised Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the independence of regions held by Russian-backed separatists. French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke with Putin multiple times last month in the run-up to the invasion, said he saw no impeding breakthrough. “I don’t think that in the coming days and weeks, there will be a real negotiated solution”, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.