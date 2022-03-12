Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Describes 'Fundamentally Different Approach' from Moscow in Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia, which invaded his country on February 24, had adopted a “fundamentally different approach" in talks to end the conflict. In a media briefing, Zelensky said that the approach was in contrast to earlier talks at which Moscow only “issued ultimatums" and that he was “happy to have a signal from Russia" after President Vladimir Putin said he saw “some positive shifts" in their dialogue.

Putin indicated previously that negotiations are “now being held on an almost daily basis". Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held several rounds of talks since Putin sent in troops to the country.

Advertisement

Turkey on Thursday hosted the first talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the invasion. The talks have led to the opening of several humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from combat areas. Both sides have accused each other of blocking these efforts.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.