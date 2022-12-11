Russia Welcomes India's Decision to Not Back G7's Price Cap on Oil

Russia has said that it welcomes India’s decision to not support the price cap on Russian oil announced by the G7 and their allies. The statement was made by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak during a meeting with India’s Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor on Friday.

“The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed India’s decision not to support the price cap on Russian oil, which was imposed on December 5 by the G7 countries and their allies," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

India has become one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil along with China since the war began in February. Russian oil imports to India rose to 16.35 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2022.

Advertisement

Novak stressed that Russia is responsibly fulfilling its contractual obligations for the supply of energy resources, diversifying energy exports to the countries in the east and south amid the energy crisis.

During the meeting with Indian Ambassador, Novak also invited the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to take part in the international forum, Russian Energy Week 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Moscow from October 11-13 next year.

“The introduction of a price cap on Russian oil is an anti-market measure. It disrupts supply chains and could significantly complicate the situation in global energy markets. Such non-market mechanisms disrupt the international trading system as a whole and set a dangerous precedent in the energy market," Novak added in the statement.

Earlier in September, G7 nations agreed to impose a price cap on oil imports from Russia.

Advertisement

However, India continues to import oil from Russia while the Ministry of External Affairs has defended the decision of purchasing Russian oil.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that his moral duty is to ensure the best deal for Indians, most of whom cannot afford high energy prices. He has also said that Europe can’t make choices to prioritise its energy needs while asking New Delhi to do something else, asserting that discussions between India and Russia to expand the trade basket started much before beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

On the Ukraine conflict, India has been maintaining that the crisis should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue and has not yet officially condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read all the Latest India News here