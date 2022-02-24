Russia Will Invade Ukraine Before the Night is Over, Says US Secy of State Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine before the night was over but still sees a chance to “avert a major aggression".

“Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told NBC in an interview, adding he could not be precise about time or place.

