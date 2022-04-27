Russia Withdraws from UN Tourism Body Over Ukraine War, Says UNWTO

AFP
Madrid, Spain // Updated: April 27, 2022, 16:23 IST
Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation’s tourism body, the UNWTO said Wednesday ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine.
“Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO," the organisation said in a tweet, adding that Russia’s suspension “is effective immediately".
first published: April 27, 2022, 16:23 IST