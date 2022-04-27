Home » News » World » Russia Withdraws from UN Tourism Body Over Ukraine War, Says UNWTO

Secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said the World Tourism Organization was the first UN agency to address the membership of Russia. (Image: @Zurab Pololikashvili/Twitter)
Russia withdrew ahead of a vote by the executive council to suspend Moscow's membership over the invasion of Ukraine

AFP
Madrid, Spain // Updated: April 27, 2022, 16:23 IST

Russia is withdrawing from the United Nation’s tourism body, the UNWTO said Wednesday ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO," the organisation said in a tweet, adding that Russia’s suspension “is effective immediately".

first published: April 27, 2022, 16:23 IST