Russian Action in Ukraine 'Pretext for a Full-scale Invasion': UK PM Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: AP)
Boris Johnson called Russian action in Ukraine a "renewed invasion.

AFP
Updated: February 22, 2022, 20:02 IST

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday condemned Russia’s deployment of troops to two Moscow-backed regions of Ukraine, saying it amounted to “a renewed invasion".

“By denying Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state and presenting its very existence as a mortal threat to Russia, (President Vladimir) Putin is establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive".

first published: February 22, 2022, 20:02 IST