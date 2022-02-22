Russian Action in Ukraine 'Pretext for a Full-scale Invasion': UK PM Boris Johnson

AFP
Updated: February 22, 2022, 20:02 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday condemned Russia’s deployment of troops to two Moscow-backed regions of Ukraine, saying it amounted to “a renewed invasion".
“By denying Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state and presenting its very existence as a mortal threat to Russia, (President Vladimir) Putin is establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive".
