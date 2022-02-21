Russian Army Says Killed 5 'Saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian Territory

The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five “saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow’s border with Ukraine.

“As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

