Home » News » World » Russian Army Says Killed 5 'Saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian Territory

Russian Army Says Killed 5 'Saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian Territory

A satellite image shows battle group equipment at the Kursk training area, Russia, February 14, 2022. Picture taken February 14, 2022. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows battle group equipment at the Kursk training area, Russia, February 14, 2022. Picture taken February 14, 2022. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The tensions continued to fuel along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

Advertisement
AFP
Moscow // Updated: February 21, 2022, 18:53 IST

The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five “saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow’s border with Ukraine.

“As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 21, 2022, 18:53 IST