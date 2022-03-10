Russian Bombing of Ukraine Maternity Hospital 'Heinous War Crime', Says EU

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday condemned Russia’s bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol and demanded Moscow allow aid into the besieged city.

“Russia’s shelling of maternity hospital is a heinous war crime. Strikes of residential areas from the air and blocks of access of aid convoys by the Russian forces must immediately stop. Safe passage is needed, now," Borrell wrote in a tweet.

