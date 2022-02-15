Russian Defence Ministry Says Some Of Its Units Near Ukraine Are Returning Back To Their Bases

Russia on Tuesday said that some of its forces deployed near the Ukrainian border were returning back to their bases, news agency AFP reported citing a defence ministry spokesperson.

The defence ministry spokesperson said that units of southern and western military districts will be moving back to their garrisons following completion of their tasks. “Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," the defence ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP citing Russian news agencies.

Meanwhile, news agency AFP reported that Ukraine said that it along with Western powers have been able to ‘prevent’ Russian escalation.

Tensions have been high since last week as Russian military units were seen preparing for a full-scale war as it amassed over 130,000 troops across all sides of the Ukrainian border. Heavy troop deployments were seen in Crimean peninsula via satellite images where Su-25 jets, military helicopters, tanks and camps hosting thousands of soldiers indicated that a full-scale invasion could be on the cards.

The development also comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held a choreographed TV interview where the former said that there was scope for Russian demands to be heard based on the meetings conducted earlier in several European capitals and Washington. Putin replied ‘Fine’ in response to Lavrov’s proposal.

It remains unclear as to how much effect the withdrawals will have on Russian buildup across Ukraine’s borders as several military units still remain stationed but the recent withdrawal is the first sign of a possible deescalation in the last few months.

Russian foreign ministry officials on social media attacked the West and its allies on Tuesday soon after the announcements citing that the propaganda of the US to create fears of an invasion was thwarted. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zakharova took to Facebook and criticised the US for spreading false rumours. “Humiliated and destroyed without a single shot being fired," she said.

