Russian Forces in 'Rapid Retreat' from Northern Areas, Says Ukrainian Presidential Adviser

Russian forces are making a “rapid retreat" from areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv in northern Ukraine, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Saturday. “With the rapid retreat of the Russians from the Kyiv and Chernigiv regions… it is completely clear that Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," he said on social media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.