Russian Military Campaign in Most Active Phase, Ukraine Says

Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine has entered its most active phase, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Tuesday.

Three months after invading Ukraine, Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine. Motuzyanyk said Russian forces had not given up attempts to cross the river.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.