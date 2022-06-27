Home » News » World » Russian Missile Strike on Crowded Mall in East Ukraine Kills at Least 2, President Zelenskyy Shares Video

Russian Missile Strike on Crowded Mall in East Ukraine Kills at Least 2, President Zelenskyy Shares Video

Firefighters putting out a blaze in a mall hit by a Russian missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday. (Image: STR/UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/AFP)
A video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the mall engulfed in flames with dozens of rescuers and a fire truck outside

AFP
Kyiv, Ukraine // Updated: June 27, 2022, 21:51 IST

A Russian missile strike on Monday hit a crowded mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, killing at least two and injuring dozens more.

“The occupiers fired missiles at a shopping centre where there were over a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire. The number of victims is impossible to imagine," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

A video shared by Zelenskyy showed the mall engulfed in flames with dozens of rescuers and a fire truck outside. The Ukrainian president’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that there were around 20 wounded so far, with nine in “serious condition".

“Two people died. The rescue operation continues," Tymoshenko added.

Poltava region governor Dmytro Lunin denounced the attack as a “war crime" and “crime against humanity", saying it was a “cynical act of terror against the civilian population".

first published: June 27, 2022, 21:51 IST