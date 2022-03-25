Home » News » World » Russian Negotiator Says No Progress on Main Political Issues With Ukraine

Russian Negotiator Says No Progress on Main Political Issues With Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the first round of talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia said there is no progress on the main political issues at talks with Ukraine, 30 days into Moscow's military campaign

AFP
Updated: March 25, 2022, 22:47 IST

Russia said Friday there had been no progress on the main political issues at talks with Ukraine, 30 days into Moscow’s military campaign in the pro-Western country. “On minor issues, positions are drawing closer now, but on major political issues we are actually marking time," Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky told reporters, Russian news agencies reported.

first published: March 25, 2022, 22:47 IST