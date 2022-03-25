Russian Negotiator Says No Progress on Main Political Issues With Ukraine

AFP
Updated: March 25, 2022, 22:47 IST
Russia said Friday there had been no progress on the main political issues at talks with Ukraine, 30 days into Moscow’s military campaign in the pro-Western country. “On minor issues, positions are drawing closer now, but on major political issues we are actually marking time," Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky told reporters, Russian news agencies reported.
first published: March 25, 2022, 22:47 IST