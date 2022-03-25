Russian Prankster Duo Release Clip Tricking UK Home Minister Priti Patel

Russian prankster duo Vovan and Lexus, whose real names are Alexei Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, have released videos of them pranking UK home minister Priti Patel and defence minister Ben Wallace. One among the duo impersonated Ukraine prime minister Denys Shmyhal, pranking both ministers of UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

The duo’s prank call to Ben Wallace was widely reported but around the same time, March 15, the UK home minister Priti Patel also said that she received a call. The duo in the video asked Priti Patel whether the British would feel secure allowing ‘neo-Nazis’ and Ukrainian radicals inside their home, referring to the UK government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme.

Priti Patel, as understood from the video, seems to have handled the pranksters with ease only after they made a reference to ‘neo-Nazis’ as per the edited teaser video like her counterpart Ben Wallace, who was also taken by surprise for a few moments until he realised that it was a prank call.

The duo released a teaser video and promised to release a longer version of the video soon.

“I hope that the families will not be afraid (of) our nationalists, as Putin tried to make them fear," one of the pranksters asked, posing as Denys Shmyhal.

Patel, seemingly falling for the prank, said, “Mr Prime Minister, you are absolutely right. We launched the sponsorship scheme yesterday, just for people to express their interest in housing Ukrainian nationals," Patel said.

The video then zooms in on Priti Patel, where one of the impostors reframes his question and asks - this time giving away the fact that it is a prank call. “No, I mean people who are nationalists, as Putin tried to fear all the world. There are a lot of Banderas, neo-Nazis, I hope that UK citizens are not afraid of them," he said.

Vovan and Lexus were referring to Stepan Bandera, a neo-Nazi and Ukrainian nationalist, who collaborated with Nazi Germany.

Seemingly handling the situation in a composed manner Patel replied, “Clearly they are not. The support is very significant here, it really is." Patel then gives a sideways glance seeing which one can assume that it was understood that her office may have understood by that point of time that it was a prank call.

Following the call questions continue to be posed regarding the cybersecurity in the UK home and defence ministries and how they could not be better prepared. It is, however, noteworthy that Vovan and Lexus have also pranked Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, singer Elton John, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Polish president Andrej Duda among others.

