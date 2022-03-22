Russian President Putin 'Afraid of The Truth', Says Alexei Navalny

AFP
Moscow // Updated: March 22, 2022, 19:42 IST
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is “afraid of the truth" his main domestic critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday after the opposition leader was sentenced to nine years in prison.
“Putin is afraid of the truth, I have always said this. Fighting censorship, relaying the truth to the people of Russia always remained our priority," Navalny said in a post on Instagram.
