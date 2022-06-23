Russian President Putin Calls on BRICS Nations to Cooperate in Face of West's 'Selfish Actions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa to cooperate in the face of “selfish actions" from the West, as Moscow is pummelled by Western sanctions over Ukraine.

“Only on the basis of honest and mutually beneficial cooperation can we look for ways out of this crisis situation, which developed in the global economy because of the ill-conceived, selfish actions of certain states," Putin said in televised remarks at the BRICS leaders virtual summit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.