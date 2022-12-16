PM Modi, Russian President Putin Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine Conflict & Security Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed bilateral relations, conflict in Ukraine, defence and security cooperations and other key issues during talks held over the phone on Friday.

PM Modi had pushed the Russian President to end the conflict in Ukraine during a bilateral meeting held in November on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

Following up on their meeting in Samarkand, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation and other key areas, an official statement read.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, it added.

Advertisement

Modi briefed Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20 and highlighted India’s key priorities. India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

“He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the statement read.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.

PM Modi’s ‘Today’s Era is Not of War’ Message

During the meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, Modi said “today’s era is not of war" and called for finding ways to address the global food and energy security crisis. “I know today’s era is not of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days," Modi said.

Advertisement

PM Modi’s message made it to the G20 declaration released at the end of the Summit held in Bali.

In the G20 communique, the declaration said that it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguard peace and stability. “This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the UN and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilian and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use of threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," it read.

Read all the Latest News here