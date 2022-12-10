Home » News » World » Russian President Putin Likely to Attend G20 Leadership Summit in New Delhi in September

Russian President Putin Likely to Attend G20 Leadership Summit in New Delhi in September

Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the New Delhi G20 Leadership Summit

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 09:31 IST

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash attends a G20 event hosted by India in Udaipur, Rajasthan (Image: Reuters)
Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash attends a G20 event hosted by India in Udaipur, Rajasthan (Image: Reuters)

Russia’s G20 (Sherpa) Svetlana Lukash said Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023. Lukash said the final decision will be taken by the Russian President himself but she said there are chances.

“I hope that, of course, [Russia’s president] will go [to the G20 Summit]. But this, in any case, is up to him to decide. Now, when the next summit is one year ahead, I cannot give an answer to such a question. The way I see it, that there are all chances for this," Lukash was quoted as saying by news agency TASS.

The G20 Leadership Summit will be held on September 9 and September 10 next year.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

India has taken over the G20 presidency from Indonesia earlier this month.

Putin did not attend the summit which was held in Bali and his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was in attendance with spokesperson Maria Zakharova and a small delegation.

Lukash said she was hopeful that Russia will not miss any event ahead of the G20 Summit.

India will hold more than 200 events ahead of the G20 leadership summit in New Delhi. Lukash said it is necessary for Russia to attend these events because it needs to express its stand on multiple issues.

Advertisement

“I hope that we will not miss a single event - be it a meeting of a working group or a seminar, or a conference. It is important for Russia to participate in any event to demonstrate its position, express its views, and see the best practices that partners from other countries have," Lukash said, according to TASS.

India held the first G20 Sherpa meeting under its presidency in Rajasthan’s Udaipur where she spoke on digital transformation and explained how it is a key driver of growth and development. She lauded India for putting ‘women-led development’ as one of the group’s key priorities.

“Women are catalysers of positive transformations," Lukash said.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 10, 2022, 09:24 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 09:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos