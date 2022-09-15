Russian President Vladimir Putin Survives Yet Another Assassination Attempt: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has survived an assassination attempt, according to a report by Euro Weekly News. It is not known when the assassination attempt was made on Putin’s life, which was reported on Wednesday. The Russian president escaped unharmed in the attack, and a number of arrests have been made, the report cited a Kremlin insider who spoke to the General GVR Telegram channel.

According to the Telegram channel, the left front wheel of Putin’s car was hit by a loud bang, and smoke quickly followed but the car was driven to safety.

“On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, [and] the second escort car drove around without stopping [due to the] sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle," the new report quoted a Kremlin insider as saying.

They further claimed that it is understood that a number of arrests have been made by the security services. Amongst those that have “disappeared" are a number of his bodyguards amid claims the president’s movements were compromised.

The insider claims that Putin was travelling in a decoy motorcade with growing fears for his safety. He is said to have been travelling in the third of the five vehicles.

The claim is yet to be verified and the news channel did not confirm where and when it took place either.

If the claim is true, then this was the first assassination attempt Putin survived. In 2017, the Russian President publicly disclosed that he has survived at least five assassination attempts.

