Russia's Putin Secretly Living at $120M Vast Country Estate With Gymnast Girlfriend, Children: Report

With Russia and Ukraine engaged in a war, President Vladimir Putin is reportedly living in secret at vast country estate worth $120 million, with his rumored girlfriend and kids. The estate, located in the northwest of Moscow, features several palatial mansions and a playground for their children.

Alina Kabaeva is a 39-year-old gymnast and Olympic rhythmic champion, who has long been in the news and linked with Vladimir Putin. Information about Putin living in secret at the property was mentioned in a report from the Russian investigative news site The Project.

The property faces Lake Valdai in Moscow and Putin had bought it through a slush fund in Cyprus, the report claimed. Its construction began in 2020 and was completed in two years.

Advertisement

The mansion is nearly 13,000 square feet and was built entirely of wood in the style of a Russian dacha. Apart from Putin’s children, some female relatives of Alina Kabaeva were also spotted at the luxurious property’s premises.

While Vladimir Putin’s bedroom is more traditional, some photographs released show chairs of gold arranged around a glass table and a spherical chandelier, with golden leaves hanging from the ceiling.

The villa was first reported in 2021 by the team of Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, who claimed that budget funds were used to build the property2, a Hindustan Times report said. Although, Kremlin and Alina Kabaeva have repeatedly denied that she is in a relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Alina Kabaeva was appointed to lead Russia’s National Media Group in 2014 by Vladimir Putin. The position provides her with an annual income of about £8.6 million.

Advertisement

Some unnamed officials who attended Vladimir Putin’s private parties, were quoted in the report as saying that they had never seen the two together but they have “no doubt that they have a relationship."

Read all the Latest News here