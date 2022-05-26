Russian Shelling Kills Four in Kharkiv, Says Ukraine

Four people were killed in fresh Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, a regional official said Thursday, where many people have returned after Russia’s attempts to capture the city were repelled.

“The occupiers are again shelling the regional center," the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, seven people were injured. Unfortunately, four were killed."

“We ask residents of Kharkiv and surroundings to be in shelters," he said.

He said information about the shelling was being clarified and did not give details of where the strikes hit.

An AFP reporter in Kharkiv said the shelling hit the northern residential district of Pavlove Pole and saw plumes of smoke rising from the area.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, also called on people to find shelter.

“Enemy troops are shelling our city again," he said in a video on Telegram.

“There are wounded and, unfortunately dead. I urge you to stay in safe places, in basements, shelters, at subway stations."

He said the city’s metro, which resumed work this week after being used mainly as a shelter since the Russian invasion, would continue operating but also offer a safe space for residents.

“We will not stop the metro, but we will allocate special sectors where you can stay and shelter from bombing," Terekhov said.

“Now the most important thing is to save life."

Kharkiv, in the north-east corner of Ukraine near the Russian border, was heavily shelled by Moscow’s forces at the start of their invasion, which began on February 24.

After heavy battles and severe destruction of the city, Ukrainian forces retained control of Kharkiv.

