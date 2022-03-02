Russian Troops Land in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Putin Issues Decree Amid West Sanctions | Conflict in 10 Points

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is not looking to deescalate as the Ukrainian army said that Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday. The city has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that the world has “isolated" Vladimir Putin for sending Russian forces into Ukraine and vowed that devastating sanctions would “sap" Russia’s economic strength and weaken its military.

As Russia continues its aggression forcing its way into Kherson and Kharkiv, here are the top 10 developments in the Russia Ukraine Crisis:

- Biden repeats US forces ‘will not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine’. Addressing Russian oligarchs, Biden said that West will ‘seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets.’

- The International Court of Justice said Tuesday it would hold genocide hearings on March 7 and 8 over the war in Ukraine, as fighting intensifies. The Hague-based ICJ, the United Nations’ top court, will open the public hearings after Ukraine lodged a complaint with the court to order Russia to stop its invasion.

- Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes.

- Russian forces have entered the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, but Ukraine still controls the city administration building, Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Vadym Denysenko said.

- The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, almost a week into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions.

- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov faced a walkout from about 100 diplomats, many of them from Western countries, before his speech at the UN’s Human Rights Council. The diplomats’ gesture was in protest of Russian invasion of Ukraine. The walkout was led by the besieged country’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, which left almost no audience for Lavrov at the conference on disarmament.

- Deadly Russian air strikes hit a residential block in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv and the main TV tower in the nation’s capital, Kyiv said Tuesday, with Ukraine’s president accusing the Kremlin of a “war crime" as the civilian toll of the invasion mounted.

- The Indian Embassy in Poland issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine where it said that Indians in Lviv and Ternopil in the western side of the country may travel to Budomierz border for quicker entry into Poland.

- India will operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back Indian citizens who have moved from Ukraine to neighbouring countries. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that six flights have departed for India carrying 1,377 Indian nationals from Ukraine.

- Russia warned residents in capital Kyiv to flee their homes on Tuesday and rained rockets down on the second city of Kharkiv, as Russian commanders who have failed to achieve a quick victory shifted their tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree prohibiting Russians from leaving the country with more than $10,000 in foreign currency. The move comes after sanctions from US and allies over Russian invasion of Ukraine.

