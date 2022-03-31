Russian Troops Start Leaving Chernobyl: Ukraine Nuclear Agency

Russian troops who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on February 24 began leaving the station and other exclusion zones on Thursday, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said.

“This morning, the invaders announced their intentions to leave the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," Energoatom said on Telegram.

Russian troops “marched in two columns towards the Ukrainian border with Belarus" and a “small number" of Russian forces remain in the station, it said.

“There is also evidence that a column of Russian soldiers who are besieging the town of Slavutych is currently being formed to move towards Belarus," it sad.

Slavutych houses the workers of the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

Since the Russian invasion, there have been fears of increased radiological risks in Chernobyl.

Chernobyl’s number four reactor exploded on April 26, 1986, causing the world’s worst nuclear accident which killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe.

The site lies near the Belarus border.

