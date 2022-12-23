Russian Woman Placed On 'Global Wanted' List For Asking Soldier Husband To Rape Ukrainian women

Wife of a Russian solider, who was earlier caught in a viral audio, telling her husband to rape Ukrainian women during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, has been added to the ‘Global Wanted’ list, mentioned reports.

The woman, identified as Olga Bykovskaya, by Ukrainian investigation agencies, added to the state, inter-state and international wanted lists.

The Ukrainian authorities started an investigation after it was revealed that she was instructing her husband to rape women in Russia-occupied-Ukraine. Apparently, the woman had also her husband to use protection.

What Did She Say

Advertisement

According to a report by news website Leading Britain’s Conversation, the woman’s conversation was intercepted. In the call to her husband, identified as 27-year-old Roman Bykovsky, the woman was heard saying: “So yeah, do it over there. Ukrainian women there. Rape them. Yeah. Don’t tell me anything, understand."

Her partner replied, “So I should rape and not tell you anything," to which Bykovskaya says, “Yes, so that I wouldn’t know anything, before the pair both laugh, reported the website.

To everyone’s shock, the report mentioned that the Russian solider added: “Can I really?" The wife responded: “Yeah, I allow you. Just use protection."

Probe Revealed Identity

Reports mentioned that investigative journalists at Radio Liberty worked with Ukrainian law enforcement and tracked the phone involved in the call. One of the numbers was traced to the Kherson region in April.

Later, further probe revealed that the two phone numbers were linked to Russia’s VKontakte social network. One belonged to Roman Bykovsky (27) and the other, his wife, Olga Bykovskaya.

While Roman’s account was closed to the public, journalists found his photographs, which were uploaded by one of his friend, who was also in the same division of Russian Army and had served together in 2016.

Read all the Latest News here