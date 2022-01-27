Russia's Views Not Addressed in US Security Proposals Over Ukraine: Kremlin

Russia said Thursday its views were not addressed in a US response to its security proposals to end tensions over Ukraine, but added that Moscow would not respond hastily. “It cannot be said that our views were taken into account, or that a readiness to take our concerns into account was demonstrated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said the documents, delivered by Washington in coordination with its NATO allies on Wednesday, were in the hands of President Vladimir Putin. “All these papers are with the president," he said. “Let’s not rush into assessments, it takes time to analyse," he said.

Peskov said Washington and NATO had requested the documents remain confidential, but that given how many details had already been revealed by Western officials “it really might not be worth it". Tensions between Russia and the West have reached a post-Cold War peak after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion.

Advertisement

Russia denies any plans to invade but last month put forward demands of wide-ranging security guarantees from the West, including that Ukraine never be allowed to join the US-led NATO military alliance. The United States on Wednesday delivered a reply in co-ordination with NATO allies, rejected any ban on Ukraine, but offering what it called a new “diplomatic path" out of the crisis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.