S Jaishankar Starts His Russia Visit on Monday; Economic Cooperation, Trade Ties on Agenda

India and Russia will review energy and trade ties and also finalise the agenda for cooperation under multilateral frameworks including G-20, SCO and BRICS during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

Economic cooperation between the two countries is set to figure prominently during the visit, which is taking place amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that Jaishankar will visit Russia on Tuesday and Wednesday and he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.

“The external affairs minister will meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Advertisement

He said issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation will figure in Jaishankar-Manturov talks.

“The external affairs minister will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC)," Bagchi said.

To a question on the Ukraine conflict, Bagchi said India has always emphasized on the need to return to diplomacy and dialogue to resolve it, adding, “I am sure that the external affairs minister would certainly be reiterating it." “I cannot pre-judge what will be the discussions," he said, noting that India is “looking at the economic elements" and also an exchange of views and discussions on “political developments".

Bagchi said the visit will be in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides.

Asked about Russia agreeing to rejoin a UN-backed agreement to allow the export of grain from Ukraine via a Black Sea corridor, Bagchi did not give a direct reply but said any effort to address the global food security challenge is a welcome move. “We have been talking about the impact of the high prices of fertilisers, food and energy affecting countries around the world particularly the developing world and anything that helps that process in increasing the availability and reducing the cost of food etc is a welcome development," he said.

Advertisement

“I do not have a specific comment on the grain deal as such because we are not directly involved in it. But we have seen reports that the resumption has happened," Bagchi added.

Advertisement

In response to another question on some reports about nexus between Pakistan and Ukraine on nuclear proliferation, Bagchi chose not to make specific comment on it but noted that New Delhi expressed concerns over proliferation of nuclear technology from Pakistan in the past.

Of course, if there is any nexus or proliferation, it is not a cause for worry not only for India but for the international community, he said.

Advertisement

Jaishankar had last visited Russia in July last year which was followed by a visit to India by Lavrov in April.

In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers.

Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in December last year to attend the India-Russia annual summit.

Both countries have a mechanism under which India’s prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

It is the turn of Prime Minister Modi to travel to Russia for this year’s summit. However, there is no clarity yet on the summit this year.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Russia has been a time-tested partner for India and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi’s foreign policy.

Read all the Latest News here