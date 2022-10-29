Saifullah Paracha, Pakistani Man Held in Guantanamo Bay for 20 Years, Returns Home

A Pakistani national who was held at Guantanamo Bay for almost 20 years returned home on Saturday after his release, news agency ANI and Pakistan-based media outlets reported.

Saifullah Paracha is now 74 years old and was held in Bangkok after it was suspected that he had close ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group. He was held in the detention camp since 2003. According to Pakistan-based media outlets he is the last Pakistani to have left Guantanamo Bay.

The Pakistan foreign ministry said Paracha was released after an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate his repatriation

“Mr Saif Ullah Paracha, a Pakistani national, who was detained in Guantanamo Bay, has been released and reached Pakistan on Saturday, 29 October, 2022. The Foreign Ministry completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation of Mr Paracha. We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family," they said in a statement.

The US President Joe Biden during his electoral campaign promised to shut down the prison. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal in September, it was reported that the Biden administration is taking steps to close US’ Guantanamo Bay prison.

There are above 30 prisoners currently in the Guantanamo Bay detention centre. Five of them among the 36 imprisoned are accused of conspiracy, murder in violation of the law of war, hijacking or hazarding a vessel or aircraft, and terrorism in 9/11 case.

Terrorist Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri who bombed the USS Cole is also among the ones held in Guantanamo.

The resettlement of some of the detainees began during the Obama administration as well as the Bush administration. It once held more than 800 prisoners. It was built in 2002 to house alleged foreign terrorists captured overseas.

The detention centre, according to a report by the Penn research centre, shows that it costs $540 million a year to operate and brings the costs to $15 million per detainee, higher than the $78,000 a year for an inmate in the US Penitentiary at Florence, Colorado.

The last detainee arrived in Guantanamo Bay in 2008.

