Lanka Rumble: Kingmaker Premadasa Packs a Punch. Can He Knock Out Both Ranil and Rajapaksa?

Sometime in June 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Sri Lanka on a state visit. The then ruling combine of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had deputed their housing minister Sajith Premadasa as the visiting Indian PM’s minister-in-waiting. Many newspapers carried photos of Premadasa receiving Modi on the front page, and some speculated with a caption – Sajith: The President-in-Waiting?

Premadasa’s presidential ambitions were clear by that time and he managed to push Wickremesinghe aside to stake claim in the November 2019 presidential elections. But he could not beat the mighty Rajapaksa clan and their Sinhalese nationalism card.

He lost to Gotabaya Rajapaksa and many in his own party UNP wrote his political obituary. The one man who was happy with his defeat was none other than UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Eight months later, in August 2020, Premadasa walked out of the UNP to form his own party SLPP after Wickremesinghe refused to name him for the post of Prime Minister if UNP came to power.

Again, the Rajapaksa-led SLPP came to power with a 2/3rd majority in parliament. But, Premadasa on his own managed to win 54 seats in the 225-member Sri Lankan parliament and ensured the complete rout of his former party UNP and his nemesis Wickremesinghe.

He later became the leader of opposition party in the parliament, taking on the powerful Rajapaksa clan both inside and outside the House.

During the just-concluded 100-day Aragalaya protest against Gotabaya, he played his cards carefully, always making politically correct statements. He was seen in public, thumping his chest for defending people’s right to overthrow an unpopular government.

Today, he has become kingmaker.

Premadasa has proved his political acumen by withdrawing from the presidential race at the last minute, backing former SLPP minister Dullas Allaperuma and even getting party veteran Professor GL Peiris to endorse him.

Premadasa knows that on his own he can’t defeat Wickremesinghe and win the presidential election. He knows that backing a relatively decent SLPP leader for the post of President would be beneficial for him to stake claim to the post of Prime Minister later.

By doing this, he has cornered both the Rajapaksa clan and Wickremesinghe.

According to insiders, if Dullas wins the presidential race, Premadasa will be the Prime Minister with executive powers once the constitution is amended and the current executive presidency is scrapped.

Sajith Premadasa, 55, is the son of Sri Lanka’s once most-feared and reformist president Ranasinghe Premadasa. His father was assassinated by a suspected LTTE suicide bomber on May 1, 1993 in Colombo. Sajith was just 25-years-old then and returned home to continue his father’s legacy.

Though Premadasa was born with a silver spoon, his father Ranasinghe was from a poor background and lower caste. Premadasa often talks about his father’s humble background and keeps reminding the voters that he cares for all, particularly the underprivileged.

A powerful speaker in Sinhalese, he seems to have overcome his inhibition in the recent years.

Premadasa is an alumni of London School of Economics and University of Maryland. A fine guitarist and a wildlife photographer enthusiast, he is sometimes ridiculed for ignoring politics to pursue his hobbies. He married Jalani Premadasa in 1999 and they have no children.

Premadasa says he won’t forget the SLPP, which during the 2019 elections hit below the belt saying someone with no children like him can’t run the country or care for the people.

For long, Premadasa was seen as someone who could not surpass Wickremesinghe. But he has proved that to be wrong thrice in the last three years.

As housing minister, he is credited with providing homes to lakhs of homeless people across Sri Lanka and faces no corruption charges, which itself is a big achievement in the rottenly corrupt island nation.

Sajith Premadasa has a legacy. His father was a highly controversial President. The trusted aide of President JR Jayawardene for over 30 years, senior Premadasa was liked and loathed in equal measure. A ruthless pursuer of power, he had presided over the merciless quelling of Sinhalese insurgency led by the Marxist JVP in the late 1980s. He had also forced India to withdraw the IPKF from the Tamil-dominated North and East of Sri Lanka.

He is also credited with attracting foreign direct investment and building free trade and special economic zone in the country in the early 1990s.

Sajith Premadasa is known for his plain-speaking and has serious issues with close ties to China. Unlike his father, who hated India, Sajith advocates close links with India. If his strategy clicks, Sajith Premadasa is here to stay for a long time. Because he has proved that he can fight.

