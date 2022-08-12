Salman Rushdie Attacked LIVE Updates: Author Stabbed on Stage at New York Event, Airlifted to Hospital; Suspect in Police Custody

Controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen who had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threat by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views, reacted to attack on author Salman Rushdie and said, “I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried."