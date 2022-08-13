Salman Rushdie Attacked LIVE Updates: Author on Ventilator After Stabbing; Likely to Lose an Eye, Liver Damaged; Agent Says News Not 'Good'

Salman Rushdie Attacked LIVE Updates: British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings have made him the target of Iranian death threats, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in New York state on Friday. Read More
Friday’s knife attack on Salman Rushdie comes more than 33 years after the fatwa against him by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in which he sentenced him to death. On February 14, 1989 Khomeini called for him to be killed for writing “The Satanic Verses", which the cleric said insulted Islam. In a fatwa, or religious decree, Khomeini urged “Muslims of the world rapidly to execute the author and the publishers of the book" so that “no one will any longer dare to offend the sacred values of Islam."
Author Salman Rushdie was on a ventilator, will likely lose one eye and his liver was “stabbed and damaged" following an attack on him on Friday, his agent said, noting that the “news is not good". The New York Times (NYT) reported that according to Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, the Mumbai-born controversial author was on a ventilator and could not speak. “The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was stabbed and damaged," Wylie said in a statement to NYT. Rushdie, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing “The Satanic Verses", was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident at an event in western New York State.
French President Emmanuel Macron said his country stood with Salman Rushdie Friday as the British author underwent surgery after being stabbed at a literary event in the United States. “For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism…. His battle is ours, a universal one. More than ever today, we stand by his side," he said on Twitter.
Master of magic realism but haunted by his own reality, known for his controversial writings and opinion against Islam despite death threats and burdened by a fatwa that pushed him into hiding for a decade: the life story of British author Salman Rushdie is a perfect example of freedom of speech juxtaposed with extremist narratives. Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck at a literary event in New York state on Friday, turned 75 in June making him as old as independent India that will mark its 75th year of freedom from British rule this month.
British author Salman Rushdie was on Friday attacked when he was about to give a lecture at an event in Chautauqua County in New York in the US. Rushdie, whose controversial writings made him the target of a fatwa that forced him into hiding, was attacked by a man who rushed to the stage, then punched and stabbed him. The attacker was immediately taken into police custody. The author fell to the floor and suffered a stab wound to the neck. Video footage showed people rushing to rescue Rushdie from the attack. The man also attacked an interviewer who was present on stage.
Following the attack just before 11:00 am local time Rushdie had been airlifted to the hospital where he needed emergency surgery, and his agent said in a statement that “the news is not good.”
“Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” said agent Andrew Wylie, who added that as of now Rushdie cannot speak.
New York state police identified the suspect involved in Friday morning’s attack as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey. A probable motive remained unclear.
Police said Rushdie was stabbed in the neck as well as the abdomen. A number of people rushed to the stage and took the suspect to the ground, before a trooper present at the event arrested him.
A doctor in the audience administered medical care until emergency first responders arrived. An interviewer onstage, 73-year-old Ralph Henry Reese, suffered a facial injury but has been released from the hospital, police said.
The attack occurred at the Chautauqua Institution, which hosts arts programs in a tranquil lakeside community 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Buffalo city.
Carl LeVan, an American University politics professor attending the event, told AFP he saw the suspect run onto the stage where Rushdie was seated and “stabbed him repeatedly and viciously.”
LeVan, a Chautauqua regular, said the suspect “was trying to stab him as many times as possible before he was subdued,” adding that he believed the man “was trying to kill” Rushdie.
“There were gasps of horror and panic from the crowd,” the professor said.
LeVan said witnessing the event had left him “shaken,” adding he considered Chautauqua a safe place of creative freedom.
“To know that this happened here, and to see it — it was horrific,” he said. “What I saw today was the essence of intolerance.”
Another witness, John Stein, told ABC that the assailant “started stabbing on the right side of the head, of the neck. And there was blood… erupting.”
