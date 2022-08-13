Salman Rushdie’s Agent Says Author on Ventilator, Suffered Damages to His Eyes, Liver

Salman Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie on Friday (local time) said that the news regarding Rushdie’s condition is not good. The acclaimed author, who is also known for being a defender of freedom of speech and expression, was stabbed during an event in New York state.

Rushdie is currently on a ventilator and could lose one of his eyes. He also has suffered damages to his liver and one of his hands.

Cops have held one suspect. Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man and resident of Fairview, New Jersey has been detained.

Rushdie is also unable to speak.

The suspect attacked the Booker Prize winning author during an event held at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.

According to other witnesses who were also present at the scene the attacker ran onto the stage and started attacking the author in a frenzied manner. The people who rushed to free Rushdie and the interviewer Henry Reese said it took close to five people to free both from the hold of the suspect.

The police have not confirmed any motive or charges. Police officers speaking to the BBC said they are in process of obtaining warrants to search a backpack and electronic devices they found in the premises.

Rushdie suffered stab injuries to his neck and abdomen. He was airlifted to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The interviewer Reese suffered a minor head injury. Reese, according to the BBC, is the co-founder of an organisation that provides sanctuary to writers who are exiled under threat of persecution.

Police said that a member of the audience gave Rushdie first aid. Eyewitnesses also said that Rushide appeared alive and seemed to have a pulse immediately after he was attacked.

