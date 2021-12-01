Home » News » World » Saudi Arabia Detects 1st Case of New Coronavirus Variant Omicron

A Saudi man wearing a face mask is seen with his luggage as he arrives at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lift the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi
The case marks the first-known instance of omicron being detected among Gulf Arab nations.

Associated Press
Dubai // Updated: December 01, 2021, 15:23 IST

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it detected its first case of the new coronavirus variant omicron. The kingdoms state-run Saudi Press Agency said the case came from a citizen coming from what it described as a North African country. The report said the infected individual and his close contacts had been quarantined.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, which has been identified in more than 20 countries, including whether it is more contagious, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said more would be known about the omicron strain in two to four weeks as scientists grow and test lab samples of the virus.

first published: December 01, 2021, 15:23 IST