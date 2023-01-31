Home » News » World » Saudi Arabia Launches E-transit Visa for Travelers on Stopovers. All About its Validity, Fee & Umrah Service

The transit visa service will be applicable from Monday and passengers can apply for a transit visa through the electronic platforms of Saudia Airlines and Flynas

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 13:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Muslim pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on June 5, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday launched an electronic service that will allow passengers stopping over in the country to obtain an entry visa.

The transit visa for stopovers allows travellers entry to Saudi Arabia for people in transit who wish to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and tour the Kingdom, a report in Arab News said.

The visa will allow passengers to stay in Saudi for up to 96 hours. The move is likely to invite more visitors to explore Saudi’s historical, cultural and spiritual sites.

The visa is free of charge, will be issued immediately with the traveller’s ticket, entitles the holder to a four-day stay in the Kingdom and has three-month validity.

The transit visa service will be applicable from Monday and passengers can apply for a transit visa through the electronic platforms of Saudia Airlines and Flynas.

The report said that the Visa application will be automatically passed on to the unified national visa platform and a digital visa will be issued instantly and sent back to the beneficiary via e-mail.

The e-Transit visa is in line with the Saudi’s Vision 2030 by benefiting from its distinguished strategic location as a link between continents as well as reaching 100 million visits annually.

“The new stopover Visa is yet another proof point in Saudi’s commitment to developing and encouraging growth in the tourism sector," Ahmed Al-Khateeb, tourism minister and chairman of the board at the Saudi Tourism Authority reportedly said.

The chief executive officers of SAUDIA and flynas also said that the visa was a milestone toward turning the Kingdom into a key hub between east and west.

