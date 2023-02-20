Saudi Arabia Launches Mega Project to Develop World's Largest Modern Downtown in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced launching a massive proposed structure called New Murabba, which will transform downtown Riyadh into a global metropolis.

The project will develop the world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh and transform the city through the building of a unique living, working and entertainment experience.

According to a report in Arab News, the development will be situated at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads in the northwest of Riyadh over an area of 19 square km and set to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents.

The government has also released a promotional video of the upcoming city that is going viral on social media.

The report said the New Murabba will have 1 lakh residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 sq. m of retail space, 1.4 million sq. m of office space and 1.8 million sq. m of community facilities.

The project will be completed by 2030 and will provide a boost to the Saudi Arabian economy. It is expected to add Saudi Riyal 180 billion to non-oil GDP and create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs.

It said that the project will be built around the concept of sustainability by featuring green areas and walking and cycling paths.

It will also feature an iconic museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theatre and more than 80 entertainment and cultural venues.

The new city will host the Mukaab, an iconic landmark that features the latest innovative technologies and will be one of the largest built structures in the world.

The Mukaab will be 400 meters high, 400 meters wide and 400 meters long to take a cubic shape to ensure ultimate utilization of space.

It will also be the world’s first immersive destination offering an experience created by digital and virtual technology with the latest holographics.

The project will offer a unique living, working and entertainment experience within a 15-minute walking radius and will have its own internal transport system, the report said. It is about a 20-minute drive from the airport.

