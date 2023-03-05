Saudi Arabia to Introduce Yoga in Universities for Mental, Physical Health; All You Need to Know

Saudi Arabia is set to introduce yoga in its universities due to its significance for mental and physical health, a report has said.

The announcement was made in Riyadh during a forum titled “The Role of University Sports in Supporting the Kingdom’s Vision in Sports," organized by the Saudi Universities Sports Federation, Arab News reported.

The report said that several agreements will be signed with major universities in the country to support and promote yoga over the next few months.

Saudi Yoga Committee President Nouf Al-Marwaai said the committee was striving hard to introduce yoga to universities, while emphasizing the importance of practicing it for health and wellness.

“Yoga gives its practitioners many health benefits (for) both physical and mental well-being," Al-Marwaai said.

“One of the most important pillars of achieving Vision 2030 is to enhance participation in sports activities, and to achieve sports excellence locally, continentally, and internationally," she added.

Nouf Al-Marwaai has been spearheading efforts to normalize yoga in the kingdom and battled insults and threats from extremists to challenge the notion that yoga is incompatible with Islam.

Marwaai further said yoga is not just meditation and relaxation but also includes Asana posture practice, Pranayamas breathing techniques, muscle control meditation and relaxation.

Saudi Yoga Committee “aims to discover the talents of distinguished yoga practitioners in all types of yoga in general or Yogasana sports, to hone their talents, and support them to participate and represent the Kingdom in local and international tournaments," she added.

Earlier in December last year, Saudi Arabia hosted an event to promote yoga and invited 11 Arab countries to participate in it.

The program, held between 22-30 December, aimed to introduce Arab youth delegations to the sporting, cultural and recreational developments in the region, including yoga.

Yoga was not officially permitted for decades in Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam where all non-Muslim practices were banned. But with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowing an “open, moderate Islam", the kingdom recognised yoga as a sport, despite the risk of riling hardliners opposed to the practice.

