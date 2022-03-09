Saudi Arabia, UAE Snub Biden For Putin. They Are Irked Regarding Iran Nuclear Program, Houthis

White House officials said that they were unsuccessful in arranging a phone call between US president Joe Biden and the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to a report by news agency the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Both leaders, however, have spoken to Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan criticised the US’ stand on the Gulf region under the Biden administration. Earlier last month, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman or MBS, as he is popularly known, told news agency Atlantic that he is unconcerned regarding what US president Biden thinks about him.

The contentious issues between the two Emirati kingdoms and the Biden administration is regarding the nuclear deal and the lowering of US support in the war against the Houthis in Yemen. Fears that the nuclear deal and reduction of US support for the war in Yemen would bring a thaw to the relations between Washington and Tehran, the Gulf states feel that the relationship with the US has deteriorated under the Biden administration, the WSJ report outlined.

The US president during his election campaign also remained critical of MBS for his alleged role in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. MBS faces multiple lawsuits in the US for his alleged role in the journalist’s death.

The Iran nuclear deal which will enter final stages of negotiations in recent weeks also raised concerns for the UAE and Saudi Arabia as it threatens their security concerns.

The US sent Brett McGurk, the National Security Council’s Middle East coordinator, and Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s energy envoy to Riyadh earlier this year to mend ties with the Saudis. The Saudis demand greater cooperation in strengthening missile defences as Houthi drone and missile attacks grow.

The US needs Saudi Arabia and the UAE to pump more oil into the market but these oil producers have warmed their relations with Moscow signalling that any attempt by the US to placate the crude oil market may not lead to immediate results. Both nations, according to the WSJ report, are sticking to a production plan approved between the oil cartel Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Russia and have denied to pump more oil into the market.

