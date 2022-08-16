Saudi Prince, Who Invested in Twitter, Bet $500mn on Russian Energy Giants amid War on Ukraine

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding group owned largely by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal made investments in Russian oil and gas firms before and after Russia began its so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

The group disclosed in a filing on Sunday that it invested roughly $500mn in Russian energy majors Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil in February and then later in March.

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Kingdom Holdings invested much of the $500mn in Gazprom. The energy giant received $364mn.

The Saudi prince, Alwaleed bin Talal, is one of Saudi Arabia’s highest-profile investors who has also invested in the Four Season hotel chain and also owns a stake in Twitter.

The filings from Sunday also revealed that Kingdom Holdings also made a $220mn investment in Phoenix Group, a UK pensions and savings company, and $221mn in the investment manager M&G.

It also made investments in Uber, Lyft, Alibaba and BlackRock TCP Capital, the Financial Times reported.

The timing of the investments are expected to raise eyebrows because the leaders of the US and its European and Asian allies were quick to impose sanctions on Moscow to ratchet up pressure on Putin.

It must be noted that Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was detained in 2017 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh with other prominent Saudi royals and officials as part of a so-called corruption sweep.

The Saudi government said that it retrieved $100bn in ill-begotten funds from Kingdom Holdings and after that the Saudi government’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, acquired a 16.8% in the company.

Alwaleed bin Talal was released later that year along with other royal officials after reaching an agreement with the government where some even partially ceded the control of their companies to the government.

Many viewed the move as a play planned by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to consolidate his position.

This goes on to indicate that those investments made on the Russian energy giants could not have been possible without the government’s blessing or the Saudi government was aware that such major investments were being made.

It was also during the same time that calls from US president Joe Biden to Saudi ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, his son Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud aka MBS and UAE ruler Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan went unanswered.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have become closer after Biden targeted Saudi Arabia during his campaign and said the country will be turned into a ‘pariah’ during his campaign in 2020 when the CIA revealed MBS was responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

However, due to inflation and soaring prices of fuel Biden had to backtrack on his promise and visit Saudi where he urged them to increase oil production.

