Home » News » World » Two Dead, Four Injured in Shooting in Central Paris, Suspect Arrested

Two Dead, Four Injured in Shooting in Central Paris, Suspect Arrested

A shopkeeper in the area said she had heard seven or eight shots in rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 18:08 IST

Paris

French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. (REUTERS)
French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. (REUTERS)

Two people were killed and four injured left in serious condition after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris on Friday, the city’s prosecution office said.

A man in his 60s was arrested shortly after the incident on the Rue d’Enghien. The motives of the gunman remain unclear, French officials said.

“The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over," a police source told AFP.

Police had earlier urged the public to stay away from the area.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

A senior Paris City Hall official confirmed a shooting had taken place. “A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. “Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened and that a 69-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody. “His identity is in the process of being checked," it added.

A shopkeeper in the area told AFP she had heard seven or eight shots in rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, saying “it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan was quoted as saying that the man had been arrested in a hair salon. “There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon ‘he’s in there, he’s in there, go in’," he explained. He said he saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 23, 2022, 17:15 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 18:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

10 Of The Hottest Fashion Trends Of 2022: See How Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Deepika Padukone And Other Divas Aced

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Racy And Bold Photoshoots, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures