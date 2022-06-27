Severodonetsk Taken, Russia Now Brings Lysychansk In Its Cross Hairs

With Ukrainian soldiers pushed back from eastern Ukrainian city Severodonetsk, Russia is now focused on capturing Lysychansk, the last city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk.

According to reports by the Kyiv Independent, Russian forces captured Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka villages last week. The troops are encircling Ukrainian positions in the villages of Zolote and Hirske, all of which are located south of Lysychansk. An attack was also launched on Syrotyne after Severodonetsk was captured.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that the Ukrainian forces were using artillery to ward off the oncoming Russian forces.

Russia is aiming to take Lysychansk as it took Severodonetsk last Saturday after weeks of severe battles which turned the city into ruins.

It also fired a missile towards Kyiv in response to the G7 summit which would end announcing more tougher sanctions on Russia. Zelensky is also addressing the summit and will request for more arms and sanctions.

Syrotyne, Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Voronove and Myrna Dolyna have faced intense bombing and shelling in the previous weeks. The villages of Toshkivka and Zolote near Lysychansk were attacked using 30 APCs and 10 tanks, backed up by artillery and aircraft, Luhansk oblast governor Serhiy Haidai said earlier.

“One and a half heavily-armored battalion tactical groups took part in an attack. In numbers, that’s about 30 APCs and 10 tanks, backed up by artillery and aircraft,’ Haidai was quoted as saying by the Kyiv Independent.

People who were evacuated out of the city and brought to Ukraine-controlled Pokrovsk by bus said living in the city was equal to living in hell.

“Lysychansk, it was a horror last week. Yesterday we could not take it any more," a resident named Elena told Reuters. She was among the evacuees who reached Pokrovsk by bus.

Cherkasy was another city - until now untouched by bombs and airstrikes - which was bombed by the Russians last week. The explosion killed one person and injured five others.

The attack was also aimed at disconnecting a bridge that helps connect western regions with eastern battle zones, news agency Reuters reported.

Meanwhile in Zaporizhzhia, Russian missile strikes have left 23,641 without power and more than 80,000 without access to cooking gas.

(with inputs from Reuters and The Kyiv Independent)

