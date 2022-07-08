In May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo during the Quad summit. He also met Yoshihide Suga and Yoshiro Mori. Among the former prime minister of Japan, Modi had a particularly close friendship with Shinzo Abe, the longest serving Japanese PM who was in office from December 2012 to September 2016. During Abe’s visit to India in December 2015, the two leaders held summit talks in New Delhi followed by a trip to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the Indian PM, where the two leaders performed the Ganga aarti.