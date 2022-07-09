Shinzo Abe's Killer Yamagami Wanted To Initially Kill Religious Leader Who Defrauded His Mother

Tetsuya Yamagami, who assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s, did not plan to attack Abe initially, police officials familiar with the developments told news agency Kyodo.

Yamagami on Friday shot Shinzo Abe with a handmade pistol which led to the death of the longest-serving prime minister of Japan.

In the videos which surfaced in the aftermath of the incident, Yamagami was not seen making any attempt to run from the police after he shot Abe twice while he was delivering a speech during an election rally at the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City.

He also told police officers that he wanted to attack the leader of a religious group who defrauded his mother. Yamagami said he visited other locations where Abe spoke and his ire was directed towards him because the two-time ex-PM earlier promoted the group in Japan.

He denied attacking Abe over his political beliefs.

Police also raided Yamagami’s home and found explosive materials and homemade guns. Yamagami earlier served in the Navy for three years until 2005. He was unemployed at the time he assassinated Abe.

The news of Abe’s death shook the world on Friday and leaders from across the globe sent their condolences to Abe’s family and the people of Japan.

Abe was flown to Nara Medical University Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for more than four and a half hours. Hidetada Fukushima, the hospital’s professor of emergency medicine, told news agency AFP that when Abe was brought he was in a state of cardiac arrest.

It was also revealed that blood transfusions were given to Abe but the former prime minister lost a lot of blood.

Images shared on Japanese media showed Abe lying on the ground with his white shirt bloodied. He responded to the medics at that time but gradually lost consciousness. He was shot twice - on his chest and on his neck.

Police are also probing a potential lapse of security for Abe.

On Saturday a black hearse arrived at Abe’s residence in the Shibuya area of Tokyo. Mourners and Japanese citizens were seen waiting for the hearse.

(with inputs from Kyodo and AFP)

