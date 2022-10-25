Shooting in East London’s Ilford: Two Dead, One Injured; Cops Seal Parts of Residential Area

The Metropolitan Police said that two men died in a shooting in east London’s Ilford. Another man has been left critically injured and remains currently hospitalized, the Metropolitan Police told Sky News.

Cops were called in the early hours of Tuesday morning to Henley Road following reports of a fight and shots fired. The cops found three men with gunshot wounds. A man aged in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim died moments later.

The third victim in his 30s remains hospitalized in a critical condition. The cops have made no arrests and a probe is on to determine the cause behind the attack. The cops know the identity of one of the men in his 20s and are working to ascertain the identity of the other man.

Parts of the residential area in Ilford have been sealed.

