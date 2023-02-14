Michigan State University police on Monday (local time) said multiple people were injured in shootings on campus. According to a separate report by CNN and the news outlet Detroit News, one person has died in the shooting.

The police later in a press briefing said some of those who were injured have “life-threatening" injuries.

The police in a statement released the description of “one suspect" and said the suspect was a “short male". It remains unclear if the police have the suspect in custody.

The victims have been taken to Sparrow Hospital and the authorities have cancelled all classes and other activities, telling staff and students to not come to the campus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The police in a series of tweets said that they cleared several buildings on the Michigan State University, including Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall. They said that these buildings have been secured.

A separate report by news outlet Detroit News said that the first shots were fired inside Berkey Hall around 8:18pm (local time). The Berkey Hall is located on the north side of the Michigan State University (MSU) campus.

Later, Emily Guerrant, the spokesperson for the MSU said that one person died from the shooting inside Berkey Hall. The Berkey Hall houses the College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and the Department of Sociology, the Detroit News report said citing the university’s website.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was briefed about the shooting in East Lansing. “I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with Michigan State University police, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more," Whitmer tweeted.

(this is a developing story, more details are being added)

