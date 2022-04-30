‘Should Worry About Their Own Future’: Lavrov Warns Moldova Of Being Dragged Into NATO

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov warned Moldova against joining NATO earlier this week during an interview with Dubai-based news agency Al Arabiya. While speaking to the news agency, Lavrov said that Moldova needs to worry about their ‘own future’.

“Moldova should worry about their own future. Because they’re being pulled into NATO," Lavrov said. Earlier in March, a blast rocked the Transnistria region of Moldova. Though the international community sees Transnistria as part of Moldova, the region remains under the rule of Russian-speaking separatists. The blasts damaged two radio masts that broadcast in Russian and one of its military units, according to Reuters.

The Transnistrian officials have blamed Ukraine for the attack but Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned Moldova that it could be a false flag operation staged by Russia to invade Moldova.

Advertisement

Transnistria was in the crosshairs of Russia since Moldova broke away from the Soviet Republic. Following its independence, Transnistria and Moldova fought a war following which Transnistria broke away declaring itself independent. Transnistria’s flag still bears the hammer and sickle symbol - like the former Soviet Republic flag. Also, a high ranking Russian army official claiming that Russophones are being denied their rights also raises concerns that the war could indeed spill over to Moldova, which shares a roughly 750-mile border with Ukraine.

“Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are also facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population," acting commander of Russia’s Central Military District Rustam Minnekaev was quoted as saying by news agencies.

Moldova is not a part of NATO nor the European Union (EU). Moldova, however, as part of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade has a close economic relationship with the bloc.

It is not likely that Moldova could join NATO or the EU soon. Firstly, neutrality is enshrined in Moldova’s constitution. Secondly, in order to become a member of the EU it has to implement reforms as mandated by the EU, which it cannot do quickly enough as it is one of the corrupt nations in the region, according to data shared by Transparency International.

Advertisement

It remains unclear as to who planned the attacks on Transnistria, but it is clear that Moscow is ramping up the pressure on Chisinau to stay away from Europe.

(with inputs from Al-Arabiya, iNews and Reuters)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.